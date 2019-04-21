Chuks Onuoha Umuahia.

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Abia state chapter, Apostle Emmanuel Agomuo, has blamed all electoral woes in the state on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He warned that if INEC officers in Abia do not desist from the evil they are perpetrating, the wrath of God would fall on them.

This warning was contained in his pre-Easter message in Umuahia, the state capital.

His words: “I am blaming whatever evil that is happening now on the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC). People forged results, carried ballot boxes, rigged elections in different forms and styles, and sent their written results to INEC. Yet INEC did not say, no, this is wrong. they went ahead to announce the results, even the ones they know that were wrong. All these troubles in this state today were caused by INEC. And I want to tell them that if they don’t repent, the wrath of God will fall on them.”

“I want this state to be real God’s own state. But now, there is a lot of corruption, killings, and many evil things going on in this state, a God’s own state. And it has affected us tremendously. I am begging everybody in the state to behave like children of God, to reflect it in this very holy week. They should remember that Christ died for them so that we can improve this state and make it to move forward.