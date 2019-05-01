Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Abia State chapter, Senior Apostle Emmanuel Agomoh, has opposed introduction of state police, saying it will lead to abuse of the democratic system.

Agomoh said his fears about the call for state police is that some of state governors would use it to oppress their perceived enemies and create more problems for the country.

Though he decried the rate of killings by suspected herdsmen and communal clashes, he said it would worsen the current situation.

Agomoh used the occasion to call to order some deceitful pentecostal pastors, alleging that “70 per cent of the churches in Abia and Nigeria are business enterprises.

“CAN has cases against them because they have left their main calling to make money; some claim they are Jesus themselves. When you take a trip across the streets in the country, what you will see as churches are shops.”

He explained that “60 per cent of rituals happening in Nigeria are done by pastors, some are fetish, they open up churches just for the sake of money and perform fake miracles to deceive the people so that they would bring more money. They are not worshiping God, the cleric asserted.

He recalled the day a woman came into his office and narrated how she was used and dumped by a particular pastor, after taking her to different crusade grounds within and outside Abia.

She told me the pastor was using her to fake different disabilities from deaf and dumb to cripple and blindness. She said during miracle hour, she would be made to either walk, speak or to open her eyes depending on the disability she was faking.

CAN chairman said the woman came to report the pastor to him because he refused to pay her as agreed.