Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

The President of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Abia State Chapter, Apostle Dr Emmanuel O. Agomuo, has called on the Advocacy Core Group ACG, of the Family Planing Unit of the State Ministry of Health to take message of family planning to churches, schools, market men women to rid the society of hooligans.

He gave this advice in his office at the Ecclesiastical of Umuahia Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim Church, when the group went to decorate him as one of the outstanding family planning champions in the state.

According to Apostle Agomuo, family planning makes for peaceful and stable family. His words: “Since I became the Chairman of CAN, Abia state, I have been trying to reach out to people for good Christian life, most especially in the area of family planning, which is key in the day to day living of humanity. In my own family, I did a good spacing of my children; all my children were spaced for two years each. So, you find out that each child is senior to the other by two years, which shows that I have been practicing family planning long before I become the President of CAN in the state.”

In addition, he said he had been organizing seminars to teach on ways planning of one’s family and abstaining from immoral life style.

“So, the best thing to do at a time like this is to take the message of family planning down to the grassroot, because the artisans, palmwine tapers, labourers in the villages are only in the business of raising children, both wanted and unwanted. And when you ask them, they will tell you that it is God that gives children,” he added.

Citing an instance of a palm wine tapper who has nine children and the wife is still pregnant and about to give birth to the 10th one, asking “what future do you see for such children and parents?”

“Since the Federal Government has provided about four types of family planning methods in order to avoid unwanted pregnancy, couples should be taught to choose the one that is convenient for them, the CAN president advised, adding, “We are not saying that people should not be pregnant, they should be pregnant at a the time they want,” he stressed.