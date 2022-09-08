From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Abia Central, Emeka Atuma, has stated that his mission to the upper Chambers of the National Assembly is to re-invent Abia State.

He declared that he has volunteered to lead the struggle for good governance in the state from the Senate if he finally emerged winner in the next year’s legislative polls.

In a statement by his campaign organization, the former member of the House of Representatives stated that he is determined to recover and transform the nature of representation from its current medieval status.

“My mission as a Senator is to reinvent Abia State and restore its previous place of pride so that the state could survive and thrive on a larger Nigerian context. Without doubt, Abia has been through a horrible wilderness experience in the past eight years.

“Our reputation as a people has been sullied and have become the butt of jokes due to the crass ineptitude, loquacious ignorance, and ravenous corruption masquerading as governance in our state during this outgoing administration.

“My decision to engineer a liberation process from the Senate is motivated by an unmitigated indignation against criminal trends and violent tendencies, which have collapsed the sacred institutions of governance, to the extent that Abia has become a failed State. My Legislative agenda is designed to change all these, and to put in place a new, qualitative representation.

“As we move to run and win the Senate seat of Abia Central district of Abia State, my mission is to recover and transform the nature of representation from its current medieval status. My vision is to introduce a quality and quantitative representation based on democracy, transparency and good governance.

“In these, I am inspired by the fear of God and my personal abilities. My plan of action to actualize and realize this target is guided by the Nigerian Constitution and the democratic principles of our electoral act of 2022. Based on divine inspiration, conviction and persuasion to represent Abia Central district out of poor representation to a new age of quality and quantitative representation,” he promised.

Atuma further declared that; “I volunteer to lead the struggle for good governance in the state from the Senate. Judging from the provisions of the Nigeria constitution on the imperatives for participation, based on personal credentials and antecedents, I assure that I am supremely qualified and sufficiently prepared to run and win the Abia central senatorial district race, 2023, by the grace of God.

“History has shown that when a people are well organized, strong, disciplined, focused and united, talented and creative leaders emerge to take them to higher levels of achievement. But where the people are torn from within by indiscipline, mercenary motives, disloyalty and lack of transparency, the state enters an age of troubles,” he noted.