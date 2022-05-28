From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The former Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District, Dr (Mrs.) Nkechi Nwaogu, has given reasons she withdrew from Saturday’s Abia Senatorial All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries.

In a later addressed to the national chairman of APC, Abdullahi Adamu, through her Ward Chairman in Isiala Ngwa South, Abia State Nwaogu stated she decided to withdraw from the race owing to the undemocratic manner the 3-man delegates primaries in the state was conducted.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

She said the undemocratic process has given undue advantage to few individuals, at the detriment of majority of the party members who had wanted to contest the primaries.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Nwaogu equally stated that the undemocratic process in choosing delegates for the primaries, brewed confusion that led to the party having two gubernatorial candidates from two different Governorship primaries.

She noted that while Uche Ogah, former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, adhered to the guideline provided by the national leadership of the party, and conducted a direct primary, Ikechi Emenike on the other hand, went out if his way and conducted his, based on indirect primaries.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

The former Senator said it was on the basis of these anomalies and the attendant confusion, that she decided to withdraw from the race.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .