Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Four days after a Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State

and presided by Justice E. Asiago granted Ifekwe Udo the founder of

the Church of Satan, Ohafia and 17 others bail, Lucifer as Udo is

popularly known, was yet to regain freedom.

Udo and his co-accused were arrested by the police personnel from

Force Headquarters, Abuja following the riot at Ebem Ohafia during

which government properties including the police station, state High

and Magistrate courts all in Ohafia, worth millions of Naira were

destroyed by irate youths.

He was later arrested by the state police command for allegedly

breaching the COVID-19 protocols directives of the Federal and State

Governments.

The founder of the Church of Satan and others were arraigned before

Justice Asiago on Monday and the court granted them bail in the sum of

N1, 000,000 with two sureties each, one of which must be a traditional

ruler or recognised chief and a senior civil servant.

The court also held that the sureties must have verifiable address,

adding that the bail is compartmentalised according to their villages.

However, four days after being granted bail, Udo was yet to be out of

prison as it was gathered that no traditional ruler or titled chief in

the area have agreed to sign surety for his release.

While it was learnt that a top civil servant has agreed to surety Udo,

however, investigations revealed none of the traditional rulers or

recognised chiefs from Ohafia has agreed to stand surety for him

because of the peculiarity of his case.