From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Three policemen were severely wounded and their riffles carted away when they were attacked yesterday by gunmen at the Criminal Investigation Department office of the Abia State police command, at Umuagu in Umuahia.

Although no death was recorded during the attack, however, one policeman sustained severe matchete cuts, while the other two were shot.

The armoury was believed to have been invaded, although police has not made any statement in this regard.