Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A final year student of Abia State College of Education (Technical) Arochukwu (ASCETA), has been stabbed to death.

The student whose name was given as Samuel Chimere Eli, 23, a native of Abayi village in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government was reported to have been stabbed to death by Chimezie Eli, 45, on the eve of Boxing Day.

It was gathered that the deceased, in his mid-20s had returned to the village from his base in Umuahia on December 24 night to spend the Christmas holidays with his family, but had a quarrel with the uncle’s girlfriend.

A report had it that after the quarrel, Samuel thought everything was over and went to sleep.

It was while Samuel was lying down in his room that Chimezie rushed in and stabbed him on the chest.

An eye witness said immediately Samuel was stabbed, he staggered out of the room and was rushed to the hospital where he died on the road.

Investigation revealed that the suspect has been arrested and is being detained at the Osisioma Police Division, but that he will be transferred to the State CID in Umuahia for proper investigation and prosecution.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna told newsmen that he was yet to be briefed on the incident.