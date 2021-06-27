From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

No fewer than 1,360 students newly admitted into various schools and departments of the Abia State College of Health Sciences and Management Technology (ABSCOHMAT), Aba, matriculated on Friday.

While administering the oath of allegiance on the students, the Rector, Prof Lawrence Chigbu, challenged them to be dedicated to their studies, warning that anyone caught engaging in exam malpractices would not be spared, as the school authority remained firm on its zero tolerance for cultism and examination malpractices.

This is even as he disclosed the plan to move the institution to a new location at Umuobiakwa, Obingwa Council Area, adding that preparation was already at an advanced stage.

