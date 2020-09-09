Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The visitation panel set up by Abia State Government to do a holistic review of the activities and operations of the Abia State College of Health and Management Technology (ASCOHMATEC), Aba, has expressed concern at what it identifies as the level of financial recklessness by key management staff of the College and has asked Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to intervene.

This comes as Governor Ikpeazu has approved the appointment of Associate Professor Okorie Kalu Osonwa as the new Rector of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba.

Making known the panel’s worry while presenting her report to the governor, its Chairman, Professor JU Ogbonna said the institution was in dire need of a major surgical operation and key institutional

reforms.

Professor Ogbonna stated that ASCOHMATEC has the potential of becoming a powerful institution if well managed, adding that lack of financial accountability was the bane of the institution and wants the governor’s urgent intervention.

‘ASCOHMATEC has the potential of becoming a powerful institution if well managed, although it is in dire need of a major surgical operation and key institutional reforms.’

Receiving the report, Ikpeazu assured that his administration will do all it takes to sanitise the operations of the institution to ensure that it continues to play the strategic roles of producing Healthcare professionals, especially in the area of community health.

He thanked the panel members for their patriotism and diligence in completing their assignment in good time and assured them that their reports will be studied and implemented religiously.

Meanwhile, Ikpeazu has approved the appointment of Associate Professor Okorie Kalu Osonwa as the new Rector of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba.

According to a government statement, the appointment takes immediate effect.

Osonwa replaces Prof Ezionye Eboh under whose tenure workers of the institution were owed several months of arrears of salary.