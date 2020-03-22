Daniel Kanu

The Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu (ASCETA) has set up a three-man ad-hoc committee to investigate results issued by the institution from 2016 to date with a view to establishing their authenticity.

The provost of the college, Dr Philips Nto, announced this at the end of the institution’s emergency Academic Board Meeting in Arochukwu.

Dr Nto who disclosed that the committee is headed by Dr Abdulkareem Jubril explained that the measure was adopted to ensure that fraudulent people do not forge and use the results of the Institution.

He said information at the disposal of the college indicates that unscrupulous persons were colluding with dishonest ASCETA staff to produce fake results which did not emanate from the college.

He said while the college had taken proactive measures to check such an unwholesome practice, the committee will dig deeper to ensure that culprits are punished.

The provost said the committee which has two-weeks within which to submit its findings will focus on students who were previously admitted under it’s distance learning programme.

Describing as unfortunate the attempt by unqualified people to fake the results of ASCETA, Dr Nto vowed that such would not happen under his watch.

He charged the committee members to be thorough and professional in the discharge of their assignments, warning that any staff established to be aiding and abetting the issuance of fake results would not be spared.