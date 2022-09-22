From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Police command has debunked reports of an attack on the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, in Umuahia.

The command however confirmed an attack on a police checkpoint in Umuahia during which two officers were shot and severely wounded.

SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, the command’s police public relations officer (PPRO), while correcting the news which made the rounds earlier in the day that gunmen on Wednesday evening, invaded the SCID along Uzuakoli road in Umuahia.

Ogbonna equally dismissed reports alleging that the armoury was invaded by the hoodlums and ruffles carted away.

He said the hoodlums only attacked policemen who were on stop and search duty in the area.

He disclosed that two police were injured in the attack, insisting that the hoodlums never invaded the SCID.

“The attack was on policemen carrying out stop and search duty in the area, not on the facility. Two policemen were injured. There is no arrest yet,” the PPRO said.

Although no death was recorded during the attack, however, two policemen were shot and wounded.

Recall that the state CID was last year attacked and burnt by unknown gunmen who equally released detainees.