Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia state commissioner of police, Janet Agbede has tasked traditional

rulers and other stake holders including PCRC members on the need to

partner the police in the fight against insecurity in the state.

The partnering, CP Agbede said could be in terms of information

gathering, nipping in the bud security threats and other areas of

crime fighting.

Agbede, who gave the task during the inauguration of the Police

Community Policing Committee (PCPC), at the Police Area Command, Aba,

said community policing had been an age long initiative that has

helped police round the globe to fight crime.

The CP, represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of

operations, Sani Salihu, lamented lack of adequate manpower as the

major constraint bedevilling the command, adding that the constriction

has necessitated the need for community policing.

“If we have enough manpower to take care of crime in the society, we

may not need community policing, but the problem is that the number of

policemen we have in the federation is not enough.

“You can imagine that in a country of over 200 million people, the

number of policemen is not up to 400,000. When you do the ratio, how

many number of the public is to a policeman?

“The UN ratio is 25 persons to one policeman. This is in the event of

the policemen being well trained, adequately equipped and well

remunerated. Then, you can compare this with the situation we have in

Nigeria”.

The CP urged residents of the state not to be afraid to volunteer

information about suspected criminal activities to the police,

assuring of the confidentiality of such information.

The committees were simultaneously inaugurated in the three senatorial

zones of the state, while the state committee would be inaugurated on

July 29 in Umuahia.