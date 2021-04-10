From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Commercial bus operators and operators of tricycles, popularly known as keke have urged the Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, to relax the curfew imposed on some communities in the state.

In separate interviews with SATURDAY SUN, the drivers said the curfew has been having a negative impact on their finances.

In the wake of the attack on Imo State Police Command Headquarters and the Correctional Centre in Owerri on Easter Monday, the government of the neighbouring Abia State, in what appeared a pre-emptive measure, imposed a curfew on some major cities in the state.

Initially, the curfew was for Umuahia and Aba, but a day later, it was extended to two other cities – Ohafia and Arochukwu.

Hear Kenneth Egwu, a commercial bus driver: “The curfew is not good at all. During the COVID-19 lockdown last year, when government imposed curfew on the state, reasons were given, but this time around, we have blanket imposition of curfew with nobody giving us any reason.

“But if it’s because of what happened in Imo as it is being rumoured, I think government got it wrong because Abia has been relatively peaceful.”

In Egwu’s opinion, the security situation in the state does not warrant the imposition of a curfew.

A commercial tricycle operator, Ndubuisi Kanu is not happy with the curfew which he said is disrupting his business.

“It is in the evenings that we make the bulk of our money. Therefore, the imposition of curfew in the state, particularly when nothing has happened, is not fair.

“What government does not know is that the bandits strike in the dead of the night if that was why they imposed the curfew. Therefore imposing curfew from 8pm to 6am is locking people in at the wrong time.”

He called on the state government to reconsider it’s decision and relax the curfew But some of the residents welcomed the curfew. They said as long as it would prevent

A trader, who gave his name as John Olu, said the state government did well by imposing the curfew, which he said would help in forestalling what happened in Imo State on Easter Monday.