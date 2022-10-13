Abia State Government has reiterated its commitment to check flooding and complete the ongoing remodeling of the Ariaria International market, Aba.

According to the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, government has given the contractor handling the remodeling of the A-Line, C-Line and Medical-Line of the market, a two-week ultimatum to construct culverts, open drainage channels as well as explore other actions that can help evacuate storm water out of the market after rainfall.

The Commissioner, who stated this while reacting to protest by some traders which led to the destruction of some construction equipment at the remodeling site, disclosed that Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the immediate relocation of traders in A-D zones of A-line to available shops in the A block zone, So-Safe zone and Ochendo zone of the market for temporary accommodation without any fees pending the completion of the ongoing work.

He directed the leadership of the market and security agents to supervise the relocation exercise to avoid further damage to goods and possible risk of collapse of some structures in the affected zones.

He warned the traders against being used to frustrate the efforts of the government in delivering a modern market infrastructure and checking the perennial flooding of the market

“The state government has no tool at the moment to prevent torrential rains from falling in any part of the state, including Ariaria International Market area; we have consistently taken measures to ensure that traders do not suffer unduly as a result of the forecast floods ravaging both the country and the entire world.

“After due review of the current flooding situation across the country, affected areas in Ariaria and the subsisting forecast by Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) advising further preparations for more floods, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the immediate relocation of traders in A-D zones of A-line to available shops in the A block zone, So-Safe zone and Ochendo zone in Ariaria International Market for temporary accommodation without any fees pending the completion of the ongoing work.”