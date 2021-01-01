Youths, under the auspices of Ohafia/Arochukwu Youth Frontier (OAYF), have applauded the humanitarian gestures of Abia Chairman of Swiss Spirits Hotels and Suites, Port Harcourt, Daniel Okeke.

Describing the businessman and philanthropist as a rare gem, who is passionate about people’s welfare, the group urged privileged sons and daughters of Abia State to emulate Okeke to uplift the society.

Coordinator of the group, Okafor Stanley, urged Okeke not to relent in his determined efforts aimed at improving the common lots of the people.

Speaking shortly after presenting food items, consumables and cash gifts to executives of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Arochukwu and Ohafia councils of Abia State, at Ututu, recently, the group berated politicians, who use their positions to pursue personal ambitions as against the common good of the people, adding that at the appropriate time, selfish politicians, would be shown the way out of government.

He said Okeke, who had, in the past, built schools, customary court, ICT centre and awarded scholarships to indigents, has been consistent in his humanitarian gestures across Abia State.

“The donation of food stuffs by Okeke is not a new gesture but a gesture he had sustained over the years. We acknowledge and appreciate the business mogul for his show of love at all times to the people of Arochukwu and Ohafia councils,” he said.