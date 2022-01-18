From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Two Abia communities of Owaza and Obibor in Ukwa West local government area are on fire as natives began fleeing their villages in their droves after gunmen killed two soldiers in the area.

The gunmen, according to reports after killing the soldiers also carted away their arms.

It was equally learnt that the gunmen also burnt the soldiers’ patrol vehicle.

The soldiers were reportedly killed by the gunmen between Owaza and Obibor communities respectively in Ukwa West LGA.

The motive behind the killings and those who were responsible could not be immediately ascertained, however, our correspondent gathered that the incident forced most residents and indigenes of the two communities to leave their communities to avoid possible reprisal attack by the military.

When contacted the Army Public Relations Officer (APRO) of 14Brigade Headquarters, Ohafia, Prince Omale said that he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

A source who did not want to be named confirmed the death of the soldiers.

The source disclosed that the soldiers were killed at about 4am while they were at their duty post.