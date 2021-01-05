By Kenneth Udeh

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has bagged the highest chieftaincy title in Ihechiowa community, Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia-North for his infrastructural strides in developing the community and senatorial district.

The title “Ikenga Ata Igbo-Ukwu Umuzomgbo Ihechiowa” was conferred on the former governor by Eze Linus Mbah (Eze Udo 1),traditional ruler of Ata Igbo-Ukwu Umuzomgbo autonomous community.

The event was preceded by a catholic Mass at Mater Misericordia Catholic Church, Umuzomgbo Ihechiowa, Arochukwu followed by a ceremony at the palace.

Giving reasons for bestowing Senator Kalu with the title, Eze Mbah listed the infrastructures attracted by Senator Kalu to the community and the fact that Kalu had distinguished himself at the Senate.

“We are more than pleased to have him as our senator and the chief whip. This title is our way of recognising his achievements and immense contributions to the ninth senate and the development of the Igbo nation,” he said.

The former governor described the title as a clarion call to facilitate more developmental projects to the community and Abia North.

“This title means ‘the right hand man.’ For me, this is an encouragement to do more for our community. As a legislator, my main duty is to make laws for our people, but we are going beyond that by executing infrastructural projects for our people. During the last election, Ohafia gave 96 per cent votes so don’t be surprised because there are five new roads ongoing in Ohafia. President Buhari appreciates Abia-North because this is the only zone in the entire South East and South-South that gave him 68 per cent votes in the last election. It is the more reason he loves our zone and has approved the N12 billion Umuahia- Arochukwu road and other projects,” Kalu said.

He dismissed the misconceptions held by south easterners that the APC was an Islamic party, saying it belonged to all Nigerians regardless of tribe or religion.

The event was witnessed by the political, traditional, business class, including the All Progressive’s Congress (APC) stakeholders in Arochukwu, Chief Joe Eze Aroh, Chief Nweke Chukwudi, Chief Daniel Okeke, Member Abia State House of Assembly, Chief Mike Ukoha, Chairman of APC in Arochukwu, Mr. John I Okoro and Princess Monica Uche.