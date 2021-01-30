A delegation from the people of Amaibo Oguduasa community in Isuikwuato LGA led by the President General of their Improvement Union Mr Ibeabuchi Mark Nwokeukwu and their political leader, Hon Obi Chima has visited Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the Federal Representative for Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency to express their gratitude for the massive road construction projects she attracted to their community in particular and Isuikwuato Local Government area in general. In an address delivered by the President General, the community described Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha as an authentic representative of the people of Isuikwuato for delivering them from alienation and total neglect.

According to his address, the community has been without motorable roads, pipe-borne water, electricity and in fact any form of government presence until Hon Nkeiruka remembered them. “We have remained in this state of abandonment and total neglect until you remembered us through your rescue mission. Our community has been living on nature’s provision and by the grace of God.”

In her response Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha expressed shock that the community is thanking her for doing her duty as their duly elected representative. Hon Onyejeocha reiterated her determination to make sure the people of her constituency enjoy to the fullest her representation and that she will continue to collaborate with other leaders in her party to make her constituency the best.