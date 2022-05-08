From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The people of Ebem Ohafia in Ohafia Local government area of Abia State have lamented the coming of erosion threating to wash away the palace of their traditional ruler and other parts of the community.

Speaking with journalists, the President General of Ebem Ohafia Development Union (EODU), Mr. Emeka Mba, said erosion sites in the community were too many, adding that the palace of their traditional ruler was at the risk of being washed away.

“The palace of the paramount ruler of Ebem kingdom and Kpoke 1, Ekeluogo autonomous community, Ezie Ukoha Kalu Ukoha has also come under heavy threat as a result of development.

He said the erosion challenge was overwhelming, just as it was beyond the financial capability of the community, having exhausted their resources to control the menace, but to no avail.

“It is overwhelming to the manpower and financial resources of the people, and if urgent steps are not taken to address the challenge, the people of Ebem will be wiped out in the coming years.

Mba called on the state and federal governments to come to the aid of the community.

