From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

People of Isu in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State have applauded the Senate Chief Whip and senator representing Abia North in the upper legislative chamber, Orji Uzor Kalu, for attracting a road reconstruction project to their community.

First phase of the 2.5-kilometre Orir-Ikot Okpura-Arochukwu road, attracted by Kalu and undertaken by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), was flagged off on Wednesday.

Secretary General, Isu Progressive Union, Amarachi Kalu, who spoke during the ceremony, expressed delight over the project which he said would ameliorate the transport challenges of people, adding that the dividend of democratic governance has reached them.

He allayed fears that security challenges will hamper the work, insisting that the area was peaceful.

He urged the contractor to carry on with the assignment, saying security is assured.

Also, the councillor representing Isu ward, Okoye Kalu Okoye, expressed happiness that the long-awaited execution of the project has finally become a reality.

They thanked Kalu for making the project his priority and pledged to support him in his political endeavours.