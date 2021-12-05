From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Amachi Autonomous Community, Umuhu-Ezechi clan in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State has commended the senator representing Abia North district in the upper legislative chamber, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, for the provision of infrastructure to the area.

This is even as the Senate Chief Whip has concluded arrangements to reach out to a minimum of 300 persons as the first phase of his Christmas giveaway to his constituents, which started yesterday.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Expressing the community’s pleasure, the President-General of Achi, Umuhu- Ezechi Development Union, Elder Kenneth Ogelle, said Kalu’s love for his community is unparalleled.

“The community would not know how to thank the distinguished senator for what he has been doing for us over the years. Senator Kalu has lately attracted the sinking of a borehole for the community. He is not just stopping at sinking the borehole, pipes would also be laid to take the water to all parts of the community.

“He did not stop at that, Senator Kalu has also set everything in motion to replace our electric transformer that packed up some time ago,” Ogelle said.

Igu Okorie, former president-general of Amaugwu Development Union, Umuhu- Ezechi while expressing the community’s pleasure, recalled how Kalu built and asphalted the Igbere-Umuhu-Ezechi Road when he was the governor of the state.

“Senator Kalu has shown love to our community. When he was the governor of Abia State, he constructed the Igbere-Umuhu-Ezechi Road with asphalt overlay.

“As if that was not enough, when the road went bad, before he became a senator, Kalu caused the road to be reconstructed and till today, that road is still standing.”

Okorie said no politician past or present had done what the former governor had done and still doing for the community.

Describing Kalu as a good representative of his constituents, Okorie said his people would always support Kalu’s future political aspirations.

Meanwhile, Kalu who began his Christmas reach out to his constituents yesterday said it was in response to the spirit of the season.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .