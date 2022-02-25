From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The people of Amankalu-Alayi community in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State has commended Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, for the reconstruction of their road.

Th lawmaker representing Abia North had, last year, attracted the reconstruction of the two-kilometre Amankalu-Alayi-Akoli-Imenyi Road.

Expressing the community’s delight, President General of Amankalu-Alayi, Iheanyi Okoronkwo, said it was the first time his people were benefitting from any government largesse.

Okoronkwo recalled how during the electioneering, Kalu promised he would cause the road to be reconstructed if he was elected, but the people thought it would go the way of other promises.

The president general said his people were surprised when the project was flagged off and completed within the stipulated time.

“What Kalu has done for us will not be forgotten in a hurry and I can assure you our people shall speak at the right time because to whom much is given, much is expected,” he said.

A community leader, Eme Mba, said his people would remain eternally grateful to Kalu for attracting the reconstruction of the road.