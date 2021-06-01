From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The President General of Ndi Okereke kindred, Amangwu community, Arochukwu, in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, Mazi Daniel Onwumere and others from the area, have petitioned the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 9, Etim Ene Okon over alleged threat to their lives as a result of a disputed land in the community.

In the petition written on their behalf by K.E Apreala of K.E Apreala chamber, the President General and others told the police boss that some people from their community led by one Vincent Okafor Ibezim went into their communal land known as “Azioka Bush” and started negotiating for it to be sold.

In the petition that was copied to the Inspector General of Police National Security Adviser and Director, State Security Services, the petitioners said when the President General and others confronted them on why the land should be sold, the suspects threatened to deal with them.

The petitioners said based on their earlier petition on the matter on January 25, some of the suspects were arrested and later released on bail with police asking both parties to maintain the status quo until after investigations were carried out.

However, according to the petition, on May 12, some of those police released on bail over the matter, again made attempts to sell the land and when they were resisted, they equally threatened to deal with the petitioners.

Counsel to the petitioners informed that their clients have now as a result of these constant threats, abandoned their homes for fear of being harmed or killed.

“Our clients have all ran away from their houses and village to Owerri and Aba for fear of their lives and as such, we are calling for your swift intervention so that the community will not result to self help and aggravate the security situation in the area.

“We are calling for the immediate arrest of the suspects and also the transfer of the case from Arochukwu police division to Zone 9 headquarters, Umuahia for proper and detailed investigation and prosecution of the suspects”, the petitioners appealed.