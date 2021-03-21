From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Two local government councils in Abia State are currently at each other’s throat over ownership of the land on which the Aba North Shoe Plaza is located.

While the leadership of neighbouring Osisioma Ngwa lays claim to what it describes as encroachment into its area of authority, its Aba North counterpart insists it is the bonafide owner of the land and the plaza, where the famous “Made in Aba” shoes, leather bags and belts and other products, are produced and shipped out.

Trouble began penultimate Friday, when the chairman of Osisioma Ngwa council, Chief Christian Kamalu, allegedly led security operatives and ‘thugs’ to Ariaria, Aba North, where the plaza is located.

They were said to have removed the signpost indicating that the location of the shoe plaza and allegedly destroyed all they could lay their hands on.

Kamalu claimed that officials of Aba North council were encroaching on Osisioma land to collect revenue, and warned them to stop forthwith or be prepared for the consequences that would follow.

He charged his staff to be vigilant and monitor the activities in the area and report further encroachment.

Responding to Kamalu’s claims, his Aba North counterpart, Prince David Ikonne, said his Osisioma colleague ought to have reached out to him before engaging in acts inimical to the peaceful dispensation no matter what the problem was.