From Chuks Onuoha, Aba

An Abia High Court, sitting in Aba, has ordered one Chibueze Eze Ezeike, a trader in Ariaria International Market, Aba, to pay the sum of N10 million to Anayochukwu Nwafor, another trader in the same market for infringing on his fundamental human right.

Ezeike was said to have arrested and treated Nwafor like a common criminal, by parading him with handcuffs in an open market after which he stripped his clothes and detained him at the Zone 9 Police Headquarters, Umuahia, Abia State capital.

The presiding judge, Innocent A. Nwabughogu said that Ezeike’s actions amount to the infringement of the fundamental rights of Nwafor and ordered him to pay N10 million for infringing on his rights.

He delivered the judgment in a suit he said bordered on the enforcement of the rights of Nwafor, dated March 21, 2020, and filed on March 30, 2020.

Ezeike, who first responded in the suit that joined the Assistant Inspector General of Police, ZONE 9, Umuahia and one, Johnson, O. C, Superintendent of Police, Monitoring, was the only one represented in the suit by a counsel, E. C. J. Uzoatu

