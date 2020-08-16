Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An Abia State high court sitting in Aba has restrained a businessman, Ikenna Madubike, from further demolition of a shopping complex with over 80 shops located at Ngwa road in Aba.

Madubuike, who is the Managing Director of Unimass Nigeria Limited, was alleged to have stormed the shopping mall also known as Dandico plaza, on October 5, 2018, with thugs, claiming that he bought the property from the owner, DD Onyemelukwe Estates Limited. The thugs allegedly destroyed traders’ goods worth millions of naira.

Madubuike was also alleged to have on August 11 further demolished the property in which traders at the shopping plaza lost goods worth millions of naira.

Aggrieved by Madubuike’s actions, the tenants filed a suit at the High Court, Aba, in Suit No. A/190/2018, Eugene Obiesili & Ors vs Mr Ikenna Madubuike.

The Chairman of the traders’ union, Eugene Obiesile said they went to court because the directors of the company, DD Onyemelukwe, Estates Limited, wrote them that the property was still in the company’s name and not for sale to anybody.

He said: ‘We, the traders, are left without any means of income. Our goods looted, cash robbed and shops demolished while the perpetrator of these acts move freely, going about his daily business and boasting that nobody can dare him. He continued to harass the poor traders and disregarding court orders. We have been paying rent to the company. The Directors of the company had issued letters to us, the tenants that the property is still the company’s property and not for sale to anybody.’

In his ruling, Justice IA Nwabughiogu, ordered the parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the suit.

‘It is hereby ordered that the parties in the suit (claimants and defendants) are restrained from further demolition of the shops at No. 31/32 Ngwa Road, Aba, otherwise known as Dandico plaza, pending the determination of the motion on notice,’ the judge ruled.