From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

All is now set for an Abia High Court sitting in Umuahia to deliver judgment in the Fundamental Human Rights suit instituted by the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu against the FG.

As early as 8 am when Daily Sun was at the High Court, all roads leading to the court premises were cordoned off by security operatives.

Security is very tight, only lawyers, judiciary officials and journalists were allowed access to the court premises as vehicles that tried to make use of the High Court Road were diverted to other routes.

Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB, Aloy Ejimakor is already in court with other lawyers awaiting the arrival of Justice Benson Anya, the presiding Judge.