Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon has given a New Year message of hope to residents of the state, assuring that his command would redouble her efforts to ensure tighter security round the clock in 2020.

This is even as residents have commended Okon for ensuring a crime-free yuletide season in Abia.

Okon, in a message, said that officers and men under his command will not take their feet off the pedal in nipping crime in the bud and ensure that the state was more secure than ever.

The commissioner of police stated that the success recorded in 2019 by his command in fighting crime would be sustained and improved upon this year as he was not willing to leave Abia unsecured for a single minute.

Okon noted that among the successes his command recorded last year was the arrest of the notorious gang of armed robbers who over the years made life miserable for importers and traders in the commercial city of Aba.

It was gathered that a team of crack detectives led by SP Alphonsus Ayang, the Division Police Officer (DPO), in charge of Ndiegoro Police Division acting on the instruction of the CP, smashed the gang and arrested two of its ring leaders.

The ring leaders, Nkemakolam Ibe, 46, from Nkwerre, Imo State and Uche Mathias, 45 from Obehie, in Ukwa West LGA of Abia State, were nabbed at one of their hideouts by detectives led by Ayang.

When police raided the gang’s hideouts at Umule and Factory Roads, textile materials, wines, and energy drinks stolen, were recovered.

Police equally recovered two vehicles, a Toyota Highlander Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) with registration number Lagos: AKD 270 DA and a Peugeot J5 van with registration number, Abia: EZA 365 YF used by the gang to convey stolen goods and one industrial cutter used in breaking into warehouses

While residents commend the police for these feats, CP Okon said those arrested would be arraigned in court soon as police would not fold her arms and watch hoodlums make life unbearable for innocent citizens.