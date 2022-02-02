From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Commissioner of police, Mrs. Janet Agbede has charged newly promoted officers of the command to uphold professionalism and ethics which was the basis for their promotion.

Agbede gave the charge at the state command headquarters in Umuahia during the decoration of the command promoted recently by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The CP, who spoke through PPRO, Geoffrey Ogbonna, while noting that the promotions were to the glory of God, charged the promoted officers to be diligent in the discharge of their duties.

Among those decorated include the state commander of SWAT, Eleazar Chijioke, promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police; the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) commander, Johnbull Obiogoru, to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police and the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer of the command, James Chibuko who was promoted to Superintendent of police.

ln all no fewer than 63 officers of the command made up one ACP, two CSP,16 SP and 44 ASP 1 were elevated in the recent promotions.

The RRS commander, Obioguru who was full for praises for what God has done for him, thanked members of the PSC, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the state Commissioner of police for their efforts in rewarding his hard work with promotion.

He promised to redouble his efforts to ensure that the objective of the police in reducing crime not only in Abia, but Nigeria at large was achieved.