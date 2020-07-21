Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia state commissioner of police, Mrs Janet Agbede, has warned officers in the command against acts of indiscipline and to promote the image of the Force.

Agbede who gave the warning at the command headquarters, Umuahia during the decoration of 11 newly promoted police officers in the state with their new ranks, urged them to be good representative of the Nigeria police force in the discharge of their duties.

She reminded the officers that promotion comes with expectations, adding that they should endeavour to discharge quality service to the Police force and the country at Large.

Two of the officers were promoted to Chief superintendent of Police, while nine others were promoted to superintendent of Police.

Godwin Omoruyi and Onwochei Stephen were promoted from superintendent of Police to Chief superintendent of Police.

While the PA to the commissioner of Police Enyi Ignatius, Mhammed Garba, and Nlekwem Oliver were promoted from Deputy superintendent of Police to superintendent of Police.

The rest are Onyekpandu Kamalu, Edo Obo, Etim Effiong Okokon, Olayinka Adeley, Samuel Nwankwoala and Lawer Nubue who were promoted from Deputy superintendent of Police to superintendent of Police.