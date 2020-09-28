Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Government of Abia State has declared wanted bandits involved in the attack and killing of two soldiers attached to the 144 Battalion Headquarters in Ukwa West and police officers at Ohafia Local Government Areas, respectively.

The Government announced a N2.5 million reward for any person or group of persons that would provide information which could lead to the arrest of the bandits.

In a press release signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem, the State Government urged anyone with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to send them to the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Government House Umuahia, assuring that such information would be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu had earlier directed security agencies in the state to ensure that perpetrators of the attacks were apprehended immediately and the arms recovered.

‘We also wish to strongly advise individuals and corporate organisations in the state to maintain a high level of vigilance and take necessary measures to protect themselves, their customers and establishments, to complement the efforts of government and security agents.

‘Parents and guardians are also advised to warn and monitor their children/wards to ensure they do not engage in criminal activities as the long arm of the law will surely catch up with anyone involved in criminal activities,’ the statement read.