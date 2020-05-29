Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Government has declared one Emmanuel Ononiwu wanted for refusing to submit himself for appropriate medical management and isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, as announced by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi-Kalu, said the index case whose last tracked location was around Asa Triangle in Aba South council, escaped from a temporary holding facility in Aba prior to movement to an isolation centre after being informed of his COVID-19 status.

Okiyi-Kalu said all subsequent appeals made to him through his phone line fell on deaf ears as he insisted that he will not turn himself in and has gone ahead to switch off his line along with that of his spouse who is also required to come in immediately for testing.

The commissioner urged the public to report to the nearest security agency or call 0700 2242 362, but not to approach him without full protection to avoid infection, if seen anywhere.

He urged enforcement teams in the state to be on the look out and take the patient in as soon as he is found.