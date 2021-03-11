Abia government in collaboration with the police has demolished two buildings used to confine kidnap victims in different parts of the state.

The demolitions were executed in line with the Abia State Anti-Kidnap Law of 2016 as amended and affected a bungalow located in Eziala-Nsulu, Isialangwa North Local Government Area and 7 Oma Close, Opposite New Life, Uratta Road in Aba South LGA.

Addressing journalists in company of Abia State Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede, at one of the demolition sites, Security Adviser to Abia Governor, Capt. Awa Udensi (Rtd) said the house at Eziala-Nsulu was used as a den for kidnappers to keep their victims, while at the building at Omalozu Avenue, off Uratta Road, Aba, the police had in February, arrested three suspected criminals and recovered locally made riffles.

He disclosed that recently, a woman who went for a wedding ceremony was kidnapped from Obingwa Local Government Area and brought to Eziala-Nsulu in Isialangwa North LGA and that the kidnappers demanded N10million ransom from the victim’s relatives. However, the police in collaboration with local vigilante and members of the community saw to the release of the victim without any ransom paid.