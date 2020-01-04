Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Two days after fire gutted parts of Timber Market in Umuahia, some traders in the Abia State capital woke up yesterday to another disaster, the demolition of their shops by the bulldozers of the State Ministry of Environment. This is even as the affected traders alleged of massive looting of their property and cash.

Recall that a fortnight ago, a similar demolition exercise was carried out along Akanu Ibiam Road where shops were demolished while the traders were still asleep in their homes. It was gathered that the State government had given December 31, 2019 as deadline to traders staying at the City Centre to relocate to government approved markets or be ready to face the severe consequences if they failed. Some of the traders whose shops were demolished along Aba to Umuwaya Roads were seen Friday morning weeping, claiming they were not given any notice about the demolition.

The demolition exercise was said to have commenced around 9pm while the traders had gone home after the day’s business. Affected by the demolition was a fence of the Railway Divisional Police Headquarters which was close to some of the demolished shops as well as a projection at a relaxation centre under the Secretariat of the State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists.

As at 7am yesterday, some of the affected traders who spoke with newsmen alleged that their property and cash were looted during the demolition exercise.

Some of the traders who arrived after the demolition exercise were seen lamenting as they picked the debris of their goods.

Efforts made to contact the commissioner, Ministry of Environment, Chief Solomon Ogunji or any of the Ministry’s top officials were fruitless.