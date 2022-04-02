From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ude Oko Chukwu has formally declared his intention to run for the governorship seat of Abia State come 2023.

Making the declaration in Umuahia yesterday, Oko Chukwu said if given the ticket by his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), he would be coming with a five-point agenda he called SECURE, to make the state better.

The five-point agenda, he said would be woven around security, economy, care, urban renewal, roads and education (Secure).

In the area of security, the deputy governor said if he becomes the governor, he would leverage on the successes already made to make the state become the safest in the country.

In the area of the economy, Oko Chukwu said this would be anchored on harnessing the abundant economic, human and material potential in Abia for growth and development.

He said his Care programme would be a robust healthcare plan that will cover the three levels of healthcare: primary, secondary and tertiary.

On urban renewal and roads, the deputy governor said he would put everything in place to rebuild the old cities of Aba and Umuahia, including their roads infrastructure. He asssured that with the experience he has garnered in government over the years, he would lift Abia to the next level if he becomes the next governor.

“I have been in government and have learned good lessons for success and in areas we succeeded, I have the knowledge and opportunity to make things better for Ndi Abia”.

The deputy governor promised to use his professional background as a chartered accountant to foster and entrench good governance in the state. He pledged to apply the systems of transparency and accountability in the conduct of government business.

Chairman of PDP in the state, Asiforo Okere commended the deputy governor for his humility. He promised a level playing field for all the aspirants during the primaries.