By Doris Obinna

An impeachment plot is being hatched and perfected against Abia State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ude Chukwu, for daring to indicate interest to succeed his boss, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Daily Sun has learnt.

It was also gathered that in the event that the impeachment plot fails, there is also a plan to disqualify the deputy governor from the guber race.

Chukwu, who hails from Nkporo, in Abia North Senatorial District, two weeks ago, picked the governorship expression of interest and nomination forms of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) amid plans by Governor Ikpeazu to have a successor from Nsiala Ngwa, in Abia Central Senatorial District.

There has been contention over which zone would produce the next Abia State governor, with Abia North saying that since power shift started with it in 1999 and had gone round to Abia Central and Abia South, it should naturally produce the next governor and thereby kickstart another round of power rotation .

On the other hand, the Ngwa bloc of the state, where the governor comes from, insists on taking another shot at the office, back-to-back, to give Aba zone 16 straight years.

Sources told Daily Sun that for picking the governorship form and thereby going against Governor Ikpeazu’s plan to have an Ngwa man succeed him, a massive mobilisation is ongoing to get Chukwu removed from office before the PDP governorship primary to reduce his strength and make him vulnerable.

It was gathered that the impeachment assignment has been given to one of Ikpeazu’s senior advisers who handles special tasks, and a former Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly.

As their reward, if the plot succeeds, it was gathered that the adviser has been promised a ticket to the state House of Assembly, while the ex-Deputy Speaker, who is from Abia North, is penciled down to become the new Deputy Governor.

It was learnt that the former Deputy Speaker is to use his connection in the state Assembly to convince his former colleagues key into the impeachment plot, while the special adviser is to take care of logistics.

To get members of the Abia State House of Assembly agree to commence impeachment proceeding against Chukwu, it was gathered that they have been threatened with denial of reelection ticket if they fail to comply. If they cooperate, automatic tickets were promised.

As a result of the threat, some of the state lawmakers have been frightened and caught in a dilemma as to whether to follow their conscience and resist being used to impeach the Deputy Governor or cooperate and pick PDP tickets for next year’s election.

Daily Sun gathered that although Governor Ikpeazu’s adviser and the former Deputy Speaker are cajoling some state lawmakers with the ticket denial threat, they still do not know how to get the cooperation of the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chinedum Orji.

Orji is the son of ex-governor Theodore Orji and senator representing Abia Central. The older Orji recently said that power should shift to Abia North, in continuation of the zoning arrangement in the state.

It was gathered that the former Deputy Speaker, whose task is to woo the lawmakers, has not mustered the courage to speak with Orji. His handicap, it was learnt, stems from his previous action against the Speaker who he openly castigated for visiting former Governor of Abia State and senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, a member of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC). For criticising the speaker, believed to have been done to please Governor Ikpeazu, the former Deputy Speaker drew the ire of Orji.

The former Deputy Speaker is believed to have also mounted criticisms against the Speaker’s father on social media in the past, despite the fact that the former governor was instrumental to his success in politics

It was gathered that if the impeachment plot fails, the plan B is to get the Deputy Governor disqualified at the screening level.

The anti-Chukwu group reckoned that his disqualification from the race would put paid to his ambition and thereby give the governor’s camp easy opportunity to hand PDP’s ticket over to a preferred successor.

Since the screening of the aspirants would be done by PDP bigwigs and officials from outside the state, it was gathered that the governor’s camp is waiting for its composition before moving in.

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, was a victim of similar plot in the APC, when he was disqualified from seeking reelection by his party following disagreement with former national chairman of the party. He had to defect to PDP, on whose platform he won his re-election.

Sources revealed that orchestrated plot against Chukwu over Abia 2023 governorship started more than one year ago, when payment of some of his entitlements were stopped. This, it was gathered, was aimed at ensuring that he does not have the resources to finance his governorship ambition.

In the anti-Chukwu programme, some politicians from Abia North are being empowered to become counter-force.

Recently former aide to Chukwu, who fell out with him and joined the APC, was appointed General Manager of Abia Roads Maintenancy Agency.

Also, an indigene of Chukwu’s Ohafia Local Government Area, was recently appointed Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, a position which was vacant for long, following the death of the previous occupant.

Somebody from Ohafia Local Government Area was also recently appointed Chairman of Abia State University (ABSU) Governing Council after the removal of ex-Senator President, Adolphus Wabara, for opposing the plan to breach the power rotation arrangement in the state.

To whittle down Chukwu’s influence in Abia North, government officials from his local government area and senatorial zone have been mandated to raise groups to visit Governor Ikpeazu and pledge loyalty and support for whoever he chooses as successor. There is already indication that immediate past Vice Chancellor of ABSU, Prof Uchenna Ikonne, from Isiala Ngwa, is the governor’s preferred candidate.

Sources however revealed that the Deputy Governor is getting sympathy because of his unflinching loyalty to Governor Ikpeazu since he came to office with him in 2015.

In seven years, the Deputy Governor, it was revealed, has never had any cause to be disloyal to the governor and has discharged his duties well.

Owing to his loyalty and competence, the Deputy Governor has attracted sympathy from across the state, including the governor’s clan.