The community of Abia state deputy governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, Etitiama Nkporo in Ohafia Local Government Area has denied involvement in any land dispute with any other community in the area as published in a national daily recently.
A statement signed by the traditional ruler of the community, Eze Innocent Mba and others,
said contrary to the said publication, Etitiama has been playing brotherly role with the other neighboring communities.
The statement read in part, “We as a community will stop at nothing to see this publication as the usual conscious effort by mischief makers to score a cheap political goal and bring down the progressive minded Etitiama people to their level of atavism.
“It is a gimmick by some known political grenadiers within and outside Okwoko Nkporo and even outside of Nkporo, whose merchandise have been to smear and cajole our illustrious sons, with specific reference to His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sir, Ude Oko Chukwu, the Deputy Governor of Abia State.
“The reason is simply to either distract the later or bring him to public disrepute, especially ahead of every political jostling.
“What more could be an expression of ill-will, ingratitude and mischief other than that? Preceding the said editorial, in 2010, 2014, and most prominently in 2018 those familiar with Abia Politics would attest to the fact that the social and print media spaces were all agog with derogatory publications against the former speaker of Abia State House of Assembly and now Deputy Governor of the State by the same politicians who are worried that their Ox is gored by the consistent towering political profile of His Excellency Rt. Hon. Sir, Ude Oko Chukwu, the Deputy Governor of Abia State”.
They called all on those fanning the embers of discord in Nkporo to stop forthwith and give peace a chance.
