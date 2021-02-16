The community of Abia state deputy governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, Etitiama Nkporo in Ohafia Local Government Area has denied involvement in any land dispute with any other community in the area as published in a national daily recently.

A statement signed by the traditional ruler of the community, Eze Innocent Mba and others,

said contrary to the said publication, Etitiama has been playing brotherly role with the other neighboring communities.

The statement read in part, “We as a community will stop at nothing to see this publication as the usual conscious effort by mischief makers to score a cheap political goal and bring down the progressive minded Etitiama people to their level of atavism.