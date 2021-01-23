From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, said his administration embarked on rehabilitation of roads infrastructure and building new ones, to attract investments and from there, boost socio-economic growth and development of the state.

This is, as he promised to work hard to ensure that all parts of the state benefit from the programme, in order to provide access for evacuating agricultural produce from the rural communities into urban areas where they are most needed for consumption.

Ikpeazu, while commissioning three new roads in Aba commercial centre, therefore, called on the citizenry especially residents of the town, to cooperate with his administration by keeping the roads clean and paying their taxes and other approved rates and levies to enable him do more.

The roads, Milverton Avenue, Eziukwu Road and Ojike Lane, form part of the more than forty major access roads and streets, reconstructed or newly built in the commercial city and its sub-urban communities, by the present administration, with many others under construction. Speaking at the occasion, prelate of The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (PCN), His Eminence Nzie Nsi Eke, commended Dr Ikpeazu, for embarking on programmes aimed at helping to alleviate the sufferings of the people as well as boosting the economy of the state. He urged governments at all levels to work towards alleviating the myriads of problems facing the country, especially in areas of insecurity, armed banditry, cultism among youths and unemployment, among others.