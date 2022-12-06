From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Abia State branch, would begin strike on Thursday over non-payment of members’ salaries by the state government.

In a communique after its meeting, yesterday, signed by Dr Abali Isaiah, chairman and Dr Daniel Ekeleme, secretary said the strike came following the expiration of the 21-days ultimatum given to the government to clear all outstanding salary arrears.

The union said doctors working at Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) and HMB are currently being owed between 21 to 25 months and 13 months salary arrears respectively.

“That the 21 days ultimatum approved by National Executive Council (NEC) of NMA and given to ABSG on November 17, to clear the aforementioned salary arrears is currently in its 17th day. That ABSG is yet to show any serious commitment to the course. That doctors working with ABSUTH and HMB are currently undergoing an untold hardship”

The union insisted on the payment of what is owed doctors as condition to avert the strike.

It insisted that failure to meet the above demands on or before December 8 would force all doctors in federal, state, and private sectors in Abia State to proceed on total and indefinite strike.

The union said citizens should hold the government responsible for any medical mishap that may occur during the period of the industrial action.