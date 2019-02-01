Former governor of Abia State and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Abia North Senatorial election, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has warned the deputy governor, Ude Oko, against “trying nonsense with APC votes in Nkporo,” a community in Ohafia Local Government of Abia State, “by using thuggery and violence to rig elections in the community.”

He also accused the deputy governor of using intimidation in last election to garner votes in the community, adding that such “irresponsibility won’t be tolerated again.”

The former governor gave the warning, yesterday, during the APC ward to ward campaign in Nkporo, the hometown of the deputy governor.

He alleged that while others peacefully hunt for votes, the deputy governor, whom he described as a land grabber, only plots to maim and harass voters during election.

Kalu, who is the ‘Ochiagha of Nkporo’ described the attitude of Oko against Nkporo people as inhumane, adding that his alleged fraudulent activities have come to an end.

The deputy governor allegedly used his position to illegally claim and acquire lands that solely belong to Nkporo community and its neighbours.

“We know all the tricks of Oko and his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members. As the election is very near, I want you to warn him that the era of using threats in election is over.

“If you want to win election, work for your people, because a good product sells itself.

“But, resorting to hijacking of ballot boxes and multiple thumbprints when the people have rejected you is unacceptable.

“I understand how he uses different security and recruited thugs to perpetrate those atrocities. If he tries that nonsense again, we will bundle him out of Nkporo.

“If you try to take our mandate by force, you will go by force. We will force you out of your place . Gone are those days people abuse federal power.

“It is no longer business as usual. The best thing he can do is to use his own children for thuggery, not your children, so that the casualty would be his own children not yours,” he said.

Also speaking, APC stakeholders in Nkporo, including members of the PDP who defected, expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling PDP.

They alleged that Oko has been in power for 16 years and, yet, he attracted no single project to the community .

They noted that all the amenities, including roads, electricity in the community, were courtesy of the former governor, during his tenure between 1999 and 2007.

They assured Kalu of their support for APC and said they were tired of performance on the radio.

Among those who accompanied Kalu to the campaign were former chairman of World Igbo Congress, Prof. Kalu Kalu Diogu, APC House of Representatives candidate for Ohafia-Arochukwu federal constituency, Nnamdi Iro Orji, Dr. Madukwe Ukaegbu, Prince Obidigbo Enwezoh, Chief Smart Ukoha, Paul Onwuka Uche, Arua Arusi, Dr. Orji Kalu Uka and others.