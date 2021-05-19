From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Elders’ Consultative Forum (ASECF), a body made up of eminent sons and daughters of the state, has frowned at a Federal Government move to militarise the South East geopolitical zone.

In a communique endorsed by its National President, Princewill Ariwodo, and National Secretary, Joseph Adiele, after a meeting in Umuahia, ASECF said it received with shock, report of a purported order given by the presidency to the military to shoot on sight any Igbo youth protesting in South East and South South zones of the country.

ASECF equally condemned the arrest of Eze Awurum, a non-Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) member, who was reportedly set up by his traditional ruler, and some other Igbo youths who may have been killed extra judicially without allowing them to state their side of the case.

The communique took exception of the killing of Ms Uchechi Enyioma in Oyigbo, Rivers State by the police, tagging her an IPOB member.

ASECF said it was to conceal evidence of the extra judicial killings, the presidency had embarked on the postings of core northern Muslim military commanders to man military formations in the South East.

“The postings of core northern Muslim military commanders to man military formations in the South East is to conceal any evidence of extra judicial killings of the Igbo to the Nigerian public and the international community,” it said.