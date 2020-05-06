Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Over 100 almajiri intercepted by officials of the Abia State Homeland Security, yesterday on the Abia/Enugu border, have been sent back to their respective states.

Disclosing this during an interview, Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi-Kalu, said the almajiri were turned back as a result of the border closure in the state.

It was gathered that the intercepted almajiri were hidden in a food truck heading into the state from the northern part of the country.

The Homeland Security team, led by the Commissioner for Homeland Security, Dan Okoli, was intercepted at the border between Abia and Enugu states on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

“Overnight, several trucks conveying food items with several almajiri hiding in them were turned back at the same border.

“We consulted the northern community around the border and they arranged together to move them back to wherever that they are coming from.