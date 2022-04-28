Wife of Abia State Governor, Dr. Nkechi Ikpeazu, as well as wife of former President of the Senate and ex-First Lady of Kwara State, Toyin Saraki, have eulogised The Sun Awards, saying the recognition is well-thoughtout.

While Mrs Ikpeazu described The Sun Awards as unique and a tonic that will propel her to do more for the people, Mrs Saraki said the honour will inspire her to work vigorously for the welfare of women and children.

The duo and 24 others will on May 7, 2022, be honoured at The Sun Awards ceremony in Lagos. While Mrs. Ikpeazu will receive Most Supportive First La-dy award for 2021, Mrs Saraki will be honoured with Humanitarian Service Icon award also for 2021.

Speaking in Umuahia when a management team of The Sun Publishing Ltd, led by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Onuoha Ukeh, presented a letter announcing her award, Mrs. Ikpeazu said she was honoured to be considered for the award.

“I know this is a unique award and not every First Lady in the country has received one. I usually get my accolades and my joy from seeing the laughter and smiles of pleasure on the faces of my beneficiaries, I am glad for this honour,” she said.

The Abia First Lady said she was happy about the award not only because it was coming from an independent group that has assessed her work, but also a reputable organisation like The Sun. She commended the newspaper for carrying out an extensive research before selecting her for the award.

She said: “The fact is that everything you said are genuinely my contributions, and more so, are verifiable and on ground. I know I have done a lot in the area of women empowerment, but deliberately most of them are not publicised. However, it seems the eagle eyes of The Sun Newspaper have spotted me.

“I thank the Managing Director and his team. Your newspaper has done a lot of groundbreaking work in Nigeria since you began two decades ago. You created a niche for yourself by being first to do fully tabloid style journalism. So we are proud of your heritage and urge you to keep up the good work.

“The second and most important fact is that everything that I have done is with the support of my husband, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu. In fact, a lot of ideas are his, and I implement. So I am thankful to him for his support.”

On her part, Mrs. Saraki, who is founder and president of Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA), while speaking in Lagos when The Sun Management team visited her, hailed newspaper for the recognition Mrs. Saraki, whose humanitarian services cover maternal, newborn and child health, gender-based discrimination and violence, improving education, socio-economic empowerment and community livelihoods in Africa, said: “I have to say that I’m humbled and honoured because actually when I’m doing my work, I don’t even know people are seeing what I do.

“To be honest with you, when I made my own promise to God for the life of my child, it was a very personal thing between God and I. Now, I can’t stop even if I want to.

“I’m humbled and honoured to be nominated for this award and I’m even grateful to be able to accept this award. I dedicate it to the Nigerian women who are actually delivering the future generations for this nation.”

Revealing how she started out rendering humanitarian services, she said: “It was when I became a first lady that I realised what I went through (during childbirth) was a bad situation because of the infrastructure in the country. I realised we could work on it and make it better.”

Explaining how The Sun Board of Editors selected the duo, The MD said thy were subjected to extensive scrutiny.

For Mrs Ikpeazu, Ukeh said: “You are touching lives through your pet project, Vicar Hope Foundation (VHF), whose objectives include assisting the physically challenged and vulnerable persons; providing a platform for enhancing the status of women and children through education, empowerment, welfare and healthcare provision; to locate and establish indigent widows and other person as well as give love and succour to less privileged, the motherless babies and young orphans.

“You have also provided material assistance, financial support, moral assistance and social amenities to the less privileged as well as imparted skills that would make them self-reliant; to carry out enlightenment campaigns, to sensitise against and combat deadly diseases, health challenges, poverty, obnoxious widowhood practices and teenage girl practices, as well as promote women and child rights”.

The Sun MD said Mrs. Saraki, through Wellbeing Foundation Africa, is tackling many challenges faced by women, children and the less-privileged in Nigeria and beyond.

He said: “Through your Wellbeing Foundation Africa, you have shown unwavering commitment to the reduction of maternal and infant mortality in Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

“The seed that has blossomed by your undying passion for health advocacy was sowed in 1991. As a result of your unpleasant personal experience in maternal health, you have done virtually everything within your power to ensure that every pregnant woman gets support and safe delivery.

“In 2004, when you were the First Lady of Kwara State, you founded the Wellbeing Foundation Africa to drive your mission. It is common for wives of governors to abandon their pet projects as soon as their husbands leave public office, but you have distinguished yourself by sustaining the passion you have for children and women’s health.

“You have created for yourself the image of a woman who really cares and you have shown that you are a strong believer in the fact that the best life anyone can give is one that is dedicated to humanity, especially the less privileged.

Other award winners, apart from Mrs. Ikpeazu and Mrs. Saraki, are Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu (Man of the Year), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State (Governor of the Year), Dr. Ahmad Lawan, Senate President (Political Icon), and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State (Courage in Leadership).

Also to be honoured are Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, MD, First Bank Nigeria Limited (Banking Icon of the Decade), Emmanuel Mbaka, MD, Platinum Mortgage Bank (Banker of the Year), Senator Uche Ekwunife and HE Mrs. Toyin Saraki (Humanitarian Service Icon); Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour & Employment (Public Service Icon) and star actress, Destiny Etiko (Nollywood Personality).

In the business categories, the following are winners: Ebuka Okafor, Chairman, Vixa Pharmaceutical and Emmanuel Iheagwazi, Chairman, Climax Lubricants Industries (Industrialist of the Year), Dr. Charles Mba, Chairman, CDV Properties and Development Limited and Okey Nzenwa, Chairman, Pan-Marine Investment Limited (Investor of the Year) as well as Chief Benson Madubuko, Chairman, De Chico Group (Entrepreneur of the Year)

Other winners are High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Chief Bisi Akande and Col Sani Bello (retd) (Lifetime Achievement), Daniel Igali, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports (Sports Personality) and Augustine Okoro, chairman, Corinthian Hotel & Suites (Hospitality Personality).