Okey Sampson, Umuahia

About five persons are feared dead in Aba, Abia State, following the collapse of a three-storey building that occurred as a result of heavy down pour in the commercial city on Tuesday night.

Outside the dead, many others are said to be trapped in the uncompleted building located on Azikiwe by Kent Street as there was no excavator machine to help in rescuing those trapped in the rubble.

A source who spoke to Daily Sun on phone said he passed through the area at about 6:30 pm on Tuesday and there was no sign of the building having any problem.

The source, a trader at Ekeoha Shopping Centre, a few metres way from the scene of the incident, said he was surprised to hear when he came for business on Wednesday morning that the building had collapsed after Tuesday night’s torrential rain.

Residents are battling to rescue those trapped and as at the time of filing the report, one person was so far rescued and was said to be receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

It was gathered that the deceased persons and those trapped were homeless residents, who usually take refuge in the building that is still under construction, at night.

As at 10:00 am on Wednesday, more persons were believed to be still trapped under the collapsed building.

The building collapse was said to have been caused by the use of substandard materials by the contractor.