Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has approved the commencement of phased redevelopment of Ariaria International Market, Aba, beginning from Sept. 5.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Chief Okiyi Kalu on Sunday in Aba.

The governor, who said that the redevelopment of the market had become crucial and urgent, following NiMet’s 2021 flooding forecasts, assured that the project would have minimal disruptions to trading activities.

He said that several efforts had been made in the past to reconstruct the 47-year-old market, with the aim of tackling its structural problems, perennial flooding and providing necessary modern infrastructure.

According to him, the redevelopment will accommodate car parks, conveniences and other facilities, including beautification of the surroundings and improved fire fighting capacity.

Ikpeazu, however, said that a certain cabal in the market profiting from its current state had set up legal and other obstacles which put a halt to government’s previous efforts at reconstructing the market in April.

“But, in the interest of overwhelming public good, we are compelled to go ahead with the redevelopment efforts in one of the foremost markets in the country.

“In recent days, different social media platforms have been inundated with uncomplimentary videos of flooded A-Line which also endangers traders and shoppers alike, while bringing government into public odium.

“No responsible government will, in the face of such images making the rounds on social media, sit back and watch without taking appropriate actions to deliver the much-needed solution as quickly as possible,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that after a final consultative meeting with stakeholders in the market on Aug. 24, the governor approved the phased redevelopment of the market.

He, therefore, urged the traders on A-Line, C-Line and Medical Line to vacate their shops on or before close of business on Sept. 4.

The governor said that the developers had given their commitment to completing the first phase comprising drainage channels on the affected lines, construction of new shops and parks before December.

He said that government would publish the names of existing shop allottees with guaranteed return to the reconstructed shops after completion of the first phase.

“It is important to state that no existing shop allottee will lose his/her shop after the work,” he said.

Ikpeazu added that he would personally hand over new allocation papers to all the existing allottees on Dec. 5.

According to him, trading activities are expected to continue in other lines not affected by the project.

He said that the developers, Messrs Blessed Henkel International Company, would work with the market committee and security agents to ensure full security during the period.

The governor solicited for the understanding and support of all stakeholders, while warning that government would not tolerate attempts by any individual or group to disrupt the planned work. (NAN)

