Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has tested positive for coronavirus and gone into isolation for treatment.

According to Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, the governor’s reconfirming test by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory came out positive, just two days after the first test returned a negative result.

Kalu said Governor Ikpeazu is being managed by a team of medical practitioners.

He also said the governor has directed his deputy, Ude Chukwu, to act on his behalf during his period of isolation and treatment.

“Recall that on Saturday, May 30, 2020, Governor Ikpeazu volunteered his sample for COVID-19 test and subsequently directed members of the state executive council and those of the inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 to submit themselves for the same test. On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, Governor Ikpeazu’s test returned negative.

“On Thursday, June 4, 2020, the governor submitted another sample at the NCDC laboratory for confirmation and the result returned positive.

“As a result, Governor Ikpeazu has gone into isolation, as required by relevant NCDC protocols, and he is being managed by a competent team of medical practitioners, with a view to nursing him back to good health,” the commissioner said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Ebonyi Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Ogbonnaya Chukwu, the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Clement Nweke, and some other government officials, who earlier tested positive have recovered and tested negative for the disease, after spending about two weeks receiving treatment.

Chukwu and Nweke, in separate statements yesterday in Abakaliki, urged the citizens to take issues concerning the disease seriously.