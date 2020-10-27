Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has also felicitated with Admiral Ukiwe.

Ikpeazu in a message by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Onyebuchi Ememanka, described Ukiwe as “an authentic Nigerian elder statesman and one of Abia’s most successful sons whose record of military service and leadership contributions remain a source of pride to every Abian”.

Ikpeazu stated that “Ukiwe remains a human encyclopaedia of leadership experience having served as a member of the defunct Supreme Military Council on two different occasions between 1975 to 1977, and 1983 to 1985; military governors of Niger and Lagos states from 1977 to 1979.

Flag Officer Western Naval Command between 1983 and 1985 and Chief of General Staff, which was the equivalent of a Military Vice President between 1985 and 1986.”

The governor expressed gratitude to God for sustaining the life of Ukiwe and appreciated his sustained elderly interventions in the affairs of the state.

Ikpeazu on behalf of his family, Government and people of Abia State wished Ukiwe, Ochiagha Ochimba of Abiriba, a happy 80th birthday and prayed Almighty God to grant him many more years of service and keep him in good health.