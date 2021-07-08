By Romanus Okoye

Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, will tomorrow, commission Immaculate Heart Avenue, Umungasi Aba in Osisioma Local Government Area of the state and later inspect ongoing road projects within Aba municipality in continuation of his ‘Kinetic Abia‘ project inspection and commissioning programme.

In a statement by Commissioner for Information, Abia State, John Okiyi Kalu, the governor invited the following to accompany him to the programmes: Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, and members of the state executive council; members representing Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo and Aba North/South federal constituencies at the National Assembly; House of Assembly Speaker, Enyinnaya Orji, and members of the 7th Assembly and members of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), led by Michael Ibe.

Others invited are state Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Asiforo Okere; members of Council of Traditional Rulers, led by Joseph Nwabekee; Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, Emma Agomuo and members of the clergy; leaders of civil Society organisations in the state; the president and members of Aba Chamber of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture, and Aba Sports Club; chairman and members of Aba Landlords Association; leaders and members of transport unions in Aba and state chairman and members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

