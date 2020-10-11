Nigerians have described the incumbent National Assembly as a rubber stamp of the Executive. How true is this assertion?

That is not true. Let me tell you something, the National Assembly is nominated by members of APC, despite that, we have been carrying out our oversight functions the way it should be. Ministers are summoned at will by the various committees of the NASS to clarify one issue or the other and for the fact we are not making much noise about what we are doing does not mean the NASS is docile. We’ve had occasions when executive bills or nominees were rejected for one reason or the order, therefore, it cannot be said that this present national assembly is a rubber stamp to the executive.